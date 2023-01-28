Canyon County Sheriff's Office investigating death of 33-year-old inmate

An investigation is underway after a 33-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Dale Haile Detention Center in Caldwell Saturday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — An investigation is underway after a 33-year-old inmate was found unresponsive and later died at the Dale Haile Detention Center Saturday morning, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a news release, a deputy at the facility found the man around 6 a.m. in his cell. Canyon County deputies and medical staff attempted resuscitation measures before paramedics arrived.

Paramedics continued the lifesaving efforts, but the man died at the scene, according to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate's identity has not yet been released, pending family notification. The sheriff's office did not provide further detail on the inmate's cause of death or the incident Saturday.

The death at the Dale Haile Detention Center is under investigation by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released. Check back for updates.

