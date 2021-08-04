Canyon County resident tests positive for West Nile Virus

The case is the first confirmed human case of the West Nile virus found in Southwest District Health's jurisdiction this year.

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Wednesday, officials from the Southwest District Health Department announced that a confirmed case of the West Nile Virus was found in a Canyon County resident, the first such case reported in the public health district's jurisdiction this year.

According to the program manager for SWDH, Ricky Bowman, one in 150 cases of the West Nile virus lead to serious illnesses such as inflammation of the brain and inflation of the linings of the brain and spinal cord.

"These more severe infections are marked by a rapid onset of a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, body aches, disorientation, and tremors, and may require hospitalization," Bowman said in a statement.

The virus is spread to humans through bites by infected mosquitos and does not spread person-to-person, health officials said. About eight out of ten infected people experience no symptoms.

Southwest District Health recommends people avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are the most active. Officials also said people should wear clothing that covers up the skin and use bug repellant that has EPA-registered main active ingredients like DEET or picaridin.

People can also get rid of mosquitoes by draining any standing water found in places like flower pots, buckets and wading pools. Officials also suggested people can drill holes into tire swings or old tires to allow the water to drain.

There are no vaccines for the West Nile Virus approved for humans. However, there is one for horses, which can become seriously ill with the virus.

