Canyon County Festival of Trees going virtual in 2021

The event, scheduled for Nov. 24 - 30, will now feature an online experience and Christmas tree auction.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Festival of Trees will be held as an online event this year amid rising COVID-19 infections, organizers announced Thursday.

The event, scheduled for Nov. 24 - 30, will now feature a virtual experience and Christmas tree auction.

The fundraiser benefits the Nampa and Caldwell Meals on Wheels programs. Anyone who wishes to donate money or sponsor a tree, wreath, basket or getaway for the online auction can contact Jeff Dunlap at 208-860-7608 or Katie Dallas at Katie.Dallas@h2U.com.

"Now more than ever, the support is needed to make sure no senior goes hungry. We have seen the need in the Caldwell area alone increase by 30 percent. In fact, we currently need at least ten additional volunteers to add more delivery routes to meet demands," said Julie Warwick, festival board member and Caldwell Meals on Wheels Coordinator.

All trees from the auction will be delivered Dec. 2.

The board of directors for the Festival of Trees says the decision not to hold the fundraiser in person was made in light of crisis standards of care expanding statewide due to the COVID-19 crisis in Idaho.