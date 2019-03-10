CALDWELL, Idaho — Canyon County brought the community together to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month



During a special ceremony Thursday morning, community leaders took time to explain how domestic violence affects everyone, not just direct victims.

Members of the Canyon County Domestic Violence Task Force say family violence is a topic most do not want to hear or talk about, but it is clear the more it is exposed, the better the chance positive change can be made.



"The crowds continue to get bigger, these events continue to get bigger each year. That means we are reaching more people who will be involved in the work and to help victims that are part of that scenario," said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

Throughout the month of October, the Canyon County Domestic Violence Task Force will be holding community events to spread awareness.