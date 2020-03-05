Canyon County DMV set to reopen on Monday

The phased reopening will also include several restrictions, like limiting the number of people allowed inside the building.

BOISE, Idaho — The Cayon County Department of Motor Vehicles Office is set to reopen on Monday, May 4.

Some government buildings and services were forced to close down to the public in March as the coronavirus began spreading in the Gem State. After its extended closure, the Canyon County DMV will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Monday, May 4.

However, the phases reopening on the county's DMV will still include several restrictions and guidelines that people should follow.

The Motor Vehicle Office and Driver's License Office will both limit the number of people allowed inside and people are urged to practice social distancing and wear face masks.

The Driver's License Office and the DMV's new hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All written tests must end by 3 p.m.

People looking to renew their driver's licenses can do so online here and the Star Card's deadline has been extended to October 2021.

Car registration renewal can also be done online at itd.idaho.gov or by phone at 208-455-6020.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus