Canyon County residents can now schedule appointments for vehicle registration, title services online

Priority will be given to residents who schedule appointments, but walk-ins will still be available until 1 p.m. most days.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging people to use its new online booking system to make appointments for vehicle title renewals and registrations.

Appointments can be made by clicking here.

Priority will be given to residents who schedule appointments, but walk-ins will still be available until 1 p.m. most days. The cut-off time will depend on the number of customers in line.

A press release from Canyon County Assessor Brian Stender read in part:

The new system also allows walk-in customers to check-in and receive a text notification when it's time to complete their transaction. This allows them to wait in their vehicles rather than stand in line outside the building, so the lines outside the building may appear smaller than they actually are. Potential customers should be aware that a small line doesn't necessarily mean they will receive faster service.

Appointments for vehicle title and registration services and driver's licenses can be scheduled here.

Watch more 'Local News'