Canyon County DMV to close Nov. 8-12 due to 'unexpected circumstances'

The Motor Vehicle and Title Registration Office will reopen on Monday, Nov. 15.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Motor Vehicle and Title Registration office of the Canyon County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be closed the week of Nov. 8-12 due to 'unexpected circumstances.'

The office will reopen on Monday, Nov. 15. Assessor Brian Stender and Motor Vehicle Supervisor Kimbra Asqueta said the department will do their best to minimize wait times but said residents should expect wait times longer than usual after the week-long closure.

The Canyon County Assessor's Office asked residents to avoid coming to the Motor Vehicle and Title Registration office for non-essential visits on Friday. Officials said the office was experiencing limited staff availability on that day.

Stender said those with appointments set for Friday would still be served.

"We are going to be down quite a few staff members [on Friday], which will, unfortunately, lead to longer than usual lines and extended wait times," Stender said in a statement. "That is why we are encouraging residents who don't have essential business to please consider visiting the office on another day when we can more efficiently serve our customers."

Residents who had an appointment set for the week of the closure will be contacted by email to reschedule their appointment. The online services through the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) website will still be available for those who need to renew their registration.

The closure will not affect the Driver's License office at the Canyon County DMV.

Stender and Asqueta "would like to apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause."

