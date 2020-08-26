x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Local News

Canyon County DMV closed on Wednesdays for new software training

They will be training staff on a new software system to process vehicle titles and registrations.
Credit: Idaho Press
The entrance to the Canyon County DMV office in Caldwell.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County DMV will be closed to walk-in customers every Wednesday for the next seven weeks including today.

They will be training staff on a new software system to process vehicle titles and registrations.

Due to office changes as a result of COVID-19, the Caldwell office has not had adequate time to train and become familiar with the new software.

All assessor offices statewide will be utilizing this new software. 

They will also be using the time to catch up on backlogged transactions.

The Idaho Transportation Department will be implementing their new title and registration software on October 13.

Related Articles