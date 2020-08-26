Canyon County DMV closed on Wednesdays for new software training

They will be training staff on a new software system to process vehicle titles and registrations.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County DMV will be closed to walk-in customers every Wednesday for the next seven weeks including today.



Due to office changes as a result of COVID-19, the Caldwell office has not had adequate time to train and become familiar with the new software.

All assessor offices statewide will be utilizing this new software.

They will also be using the time to catch up on backlogged transactions.

The Idaho Transportation Department will be implementing their new title and registration software on October 13.