2 dead in Canyon County crash

A teenage driver and their young passenger were killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision between two pickups.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A teenage driver and their young passenger were killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision in Canyon County.

The crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on Missouri Avenue between Sky Ranch Road and Rim Road.

According to Idaho State Police, a 1999 Toyota pickup truck and a 2016 Ram 2500 pickup collided with each other.

The driver and a passenger in the Toyota died at the scene, police say. Both were under 18, but their exact ages and names were not released.

The driver of the Ram pickup, an adult, was unhurt.

All of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to ISP. The crash blocked the road for three hours, and remains under investigation.

Watch more Local News: