After cancer diagnosis, Ada County Sheriff K-9 dog retires

"He is in the prime of his career – and is just an all-around friendly and inquisitive pooch when he isn't focused on working," the sheriff's office said.

BOISE, Idaho — One of the K-9 dogs with the Ada County Sheriff's Office was forced into early retirement after he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

According to officials, Shock, a four-and-half-year-old German Shepard, was taken into the vet after his handler Deputy Morgan Case felt a lump on the dog's lymph nodes. The lump was found to be a tumor.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Shock's early retirement is "a somber situation on many levels," but now he will have as much of a "regular dog life as possible before he gets too sick."

"Shock is exceptional in both his roles as apprehension dog and as a drug-sniffing dog. He is in the prime of his career – and is just an all-around friendly and inquisitive pooch when he isn't focused on working," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

He also helped patrol deputies when needed and was the sheriff's first K-9 in the Court Services Bureau.

Deputy Case was Shock's handler since he first joined in 2017 after he was provided by a Utah company that imports potential police dogs from Europe.

Shock will now be Case's dog.