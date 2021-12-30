Canceled flights nationwide leave Idahoans scattered around the country

Airlines like Alaska Air said staffing shortages due to COVID-19 and weather troubles are to blame.

BOISE, Idaho — From staffing shortages because of the contagious omicron variant, to winter weather, airlines across the country canceled thousands of flights over the past week. The travel trouble has made for misery at airports and it is impacting dozens of Idahoans.

"We always hear about all the problems in the Southeast and the Northeast with the bad weather, but we never even thought about it because Alaska Air was never mentioned," the former voice of the Boise State Broncos, Paul J Schneider said. 'We didn't think we would have problems at all."

Schneider and his wife spent Christmas visiting their daughter in Austin, Texas. The Boise couple got to the Lone Star State flying Alaska Air with no problems, but getting back to Idaho was a different story.

"We were looking forward to getting back to Boise when we got that dreaded text message in the middle of the night saying that our flight back to Boise had been canceled," Schneider said.

Not only was their flight canceled on Monday, but Schneider said the airline notified them they were not able to be "accommodated for the foreseeable future."

"Luckily, our daughter lives down there so we went and stayed with her, but there's a lot of problems when your flight gets canceled," Schneider said.

Not able to get many answers on when the next flight was available for the two, Schneider's wife booked them new tickets with a different airline for Tuesday morning.

"We were a day late and a couple of dollars short," Schneider said. "It's very expensive when you have to get flights quickly."

While, fortunately, some Idahoans like Schneider, have made it back to the Gem State after flight troubles during the holidays, others are not so lucky.

"We were supposed to fly out Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., it's the last flight out of Seattle to Boise for the night," Delaney Hicks said via Zoom while still in the state of Washington.

After taxiing around the runway for three hours, Hicks said she and the rest of her Alaska Air flight learned they would not be flying out that night because of a number of reasons. She said there were several planes that needed to be de-iced on the runway, a plane in front of them got stuck while being de-iced and their pilot was about to time out, which ended up happening because they did not take off.

"Around 11:50 p.m., they started heading back towards the gate and didn't tell us our flight was canceled,' Hicks said. "But then we got notifications on our phones saying our flight had been canceled."

After getting off the plane around 12:30 a.m., Hicks waited in line for two hours to rebook her flight home to Boise, which is now scheduled for Friday. She also said her airline desk was out of hotel vouchers for her and the other passengers, so many had to stay at the airport overnight while waiting for their next flight.

She mentioned the airline told passengers if they could find a hotel room, they would reimburse them.

"Obviously it wasn't the airline staff's fault and we were trying to be gracious to them, but definitely everybody felt frustrated and pretty angry," Hicks said.

Fortunately, Hicks had family nearby to stay with while she waits for Friday's flight. She is thankful for the extra family time, but still hoping that her next flight will be able to take off this time.

"I won't take anything too seriously until we're in the air though," Hicks said.

Hicks said one thing she learned through all this is to have items in your carry-on that can last you a few days. Throughout this week she has not been able to get her checked luggage back from the airport.

She said Alaska Airlines told her it may be in Boise or it may be in Seattle, they did not know.

In a statement to KTVB about the cancelations and missing luggage, Alaska Air said:

"With the perfect storm of severe winter weather coupled with crew members and aircraft being displaced around the country and the continued impact of the omicron variant on staffing levels, a significant number of flights throughout our network were cancelled this past week. Our baggage service teams are working around the clock to reunite unclaimed bags with their owners. It will take several days to complete this work, but our agents will contact every guest to arrange for pick-up or delivery. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and are working hard to return to the level of service our guests know and expect from us, while operating safely."

They encourage people to visit their blog for more information and other resources.

