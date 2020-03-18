California man gets 30-to-life in Boise rape case

“I find the likelihood that you would ever be able to return to the community safely as very low," the judge said.

BOISE, Idaho — A California man who raped a woman in her Boise home in 2014 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Reginald Burley, 58, will have to serve at least 30 years of that sentence before he can become eligible for parole.

Burley was indicted for rape and first-degree kidnapping after the attack, but left Idaho before police could arrest him. Just two months later, he was arrested in his home state of California for kidnapping a child.

After he was sentenced in that case, he was extradited back to Ada County to face the rape charge. He was convicted by a jury in Boise in January.

In addition to the prison time, Burley was ordered to have no contact with the victim until at least 2050.

“I appreciate the victim having the courage to come forward,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a statement. “Thank you to the Boise Police Department for their hard work on a case that took several years to bring to trial.”

Burley has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery and drug offenses in California.