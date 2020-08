An eastern Oregon rancher discovered one of his calves was missing after pulling his cows off the range last week.

But no worries, fire officials saved the day.

A crew found the calf Sunday after it spent two nights alone on the range and delivered it to Incident Fire Operations trainee Russell Hamilton of Spokane.

Hamilton then escorted the calf outside the fire zone to be reunited with its mother.