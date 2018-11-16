CALDWELL — It was a big day in Caldwell Thursday -- opening day for the new ice ribbon and rink in Indian Creek Plaza.

The new attraction is the first of its kind in Idaho, and one of only a few in the whole country.

It's one-tenth of a mile long and travels around the plaza in a winding circle -- ending in an ice rink.

It is open to the public daily through mid-February -- weather permitting.

Indian Creek Plaza has planned several events during the ice-skating season, including a visit from Santa, DJ skate nights, and a winter solstice market.

Events, excluding ice-skating, are free to the public.

Ice-skating passes are free for children under three years old, $4.50 for children under 12 years old, and $6.00 for adults.

The public is welcome to bring their own ice skates or rent a pair for an additional $4.00.

A 10 percent discount is available to military and seniors with ID. Parking is free in the hundreds of street and public lot parking spots in downtown Caldwell.

For more information click here.

© 2018 KTVB