Caldwell veteran receives a free bath remodel

Baths for the Brave gifted 12 veterans across the country with a free, one-day bath remodel ahead of Veterans Day. Chandler Trusty said, "I'm very grateful."

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL, Idaho — Moving around freely and taking a shower safely, those are actions some of us might take for granted, but for veteran Chandler Trusty, it is a daily challenge.

“I've had knee problems and back problems,” Trusty said.

Trusty served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957.

“I was on a Navy base and hard of hearing because they flew over our barracks all the time and broke sound barrier a couple of times and shattered all our windows,” Trusty said.

On Thursday, Baths for the Brave gifted Trusty and 11 other veterans across the country with a free, one-day bath remodel.

“It's going to mean a lot because my wife can’t get into her tub. I have to sit here while she takes a shower and it’s very hard for me to get in and out of the tub and because my knees," Trusty said. "I had to stabilize myself and with a cane. I had a bench to sit on, but it was very tough situation taking a shower, in and out was not easy."

Baths for the Brave is a partnership between seven home improvement companies from around the nation, including Jacuzzi Bath Remodel of Boise.

“So, we come out, we tear out that old tub, we put in a brand new walk-in shower for them, free of cost,” National Production Manager for Jacuzzi Bathroom Remodel, Shaun Hilguart said.

They team up and remodel baths and showers to make them more accessible for veterans.

“Most of it is because of mobility issues; they have a tub with a high threshold, and they're having trouble getting their legs over it, and really, they aren't able to bathe safely in their own homes,” Hilguart said.

Thursday's remodel was made even more special because each of the workers were also veterans themselves – Veterans helping veterans.

“We appreciate everything they've done for us and fields a great opportunity and a very good blessing that we've had because of the company,” Trusty said. “I'm very grateful.”

Some of the other remodels happened in Phoenix, Portland, Seattle and Atlanta.

The U.S. Census Bureau found more than 5.5 million veterans are living with a disability nationwide, according to Baths for the Brave.

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11.

Watch more Local News: