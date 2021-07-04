Caldwell Police searching for missing 14-year-old

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police believe the girl may be in danger.
The missing teen is a Hispanic female. She is about five feet tall and had long, dark hair. Police did not release the girl's name or the location she was last seen at.
If you have information regarding the girl's whereabouts or have recently seen her in the Caldwell area, you are asked to contact Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531.