CALDWELL, Idaho — A teenager died after she crashed her car on a rural Canyon County road early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old Natasha Hutton of Caldwell was driving on Mink Road, west of Farmway Road at about 4 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle.

The teen was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over. Officials said she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

No other vehicles were involved.

A Facebook fundraiser had raised more than $7,000 as of Tuesday evening to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

