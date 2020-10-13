Caldwell School District to consider banning Ammon Bundy from school property, events

This letter is an unfortunate and necessary step stemming from recent events on school property relating to the football game between Emmett and Caldwell High School and thereafter.

Pursuant to Idaho Code, it is the responsibility of the Board to take necessary actions to provide a safe environment on its properties as well as to maintain an atmosphere of respect, order, and professionalism on district premises and at school-sponsored events. Consistent with the provisions of section 33-512, Idaho Code, any conduct on district premises or at school sponsored-events that is deemed to be disruptive to the educational process or detrimental to the morals, health, safety, academic learning or discipline of students is prohibited.

Simply put, in the judgment of the Board, your recent conduct on school property, your deliberate refusal to abide by the District's health and safety measures during the COVID pandemic and refusal to comply with the directives of the school's administrators was unacceptable and put the health and safety of our students, personnel and patrons at risk. Accordingly the Board has exercised its judgment and authority to determine that your presence on school property, other than that stated below, is prohibited:

1. You may enter upon the grounds of your child's school to drop off or pick up your child to/from school or for any extra-curricular activity for which your child is participating. You shall not exit your vehicle during such events. If you need to drop off something for your child, you may drive onto the school's property, contact the school's office and then only enter into the school's office to deliver the item.

2. You are not permitted to attend any school activity or event without pre-authorization of the school's administration. You must seek pre-authorization from the school's administrative personnel at least 24 hours in advance of such attendance. If preauthorization is granted, conditions will be established and you must follow the terms of such conditions or you will be directed to leave and not return.

3. To the extent that your child(ren) is/are ever a District Student, you are permitted to attend parent teacher conferences for your child. For such events, you must contact the school's office at least 48 hours in advance to address your desire to be present and under what conditions you will be supervised. If you fail to follow such conditions, you will be directed to leave and not return.

4. To the extent that your child(ren) is/are ever a District student, all other meetings between yourself, your child's teachers or school administrators shall be scheduled in advance and held at the District's Offices.

5. To the extent that your child(ren) is/are ever a District student, you shall continue to have full access to your child's teachers, administrators and District administrators through telephone and/or email communications. However, any phone calls with any school personnel which become insulting, aggressive, threatening, abusive, use profane language or otherwise inappropriate will result in the phone call/communication being terminated, without warning.

6. In order to vote, obtain health care, obtain receipt of mail or to attend any other community meeting or event at any school or school activity; you are required to check into the school's office. However, you must solely go to the location for such purpose and not roam hallways; enter classrooms or other locations within the school.

7. Should there be any other situations not covered by this communication which would relate to your necessity of being present on school property or at a school-related activity, please contact the District Office at least 24 hours prior to such event to address pre-approval for your attendance.

8. Otherwise you are not to be present upon school property.

It is the District's expectation that the above guidelines, and this no-trespass order, be implemented through the end of this current school year, the 2020-2021 school year. If concerns continue after the conclusion of the school year, it will be the intention of the District that a meeting be scheduled between yourself and the District's Superintendent to discuss the situation and ascertain if these guidelines remain necessary and/or if a different and/or better resolution can be reached.

I feel it is also important to further advise you that should you enter upon the school's property without administrative pre-approval; school personnel will contact the school's resource officer and/or local law enforcement to remove you from the school's property. It will further be the intention of the District to pursue applicable charges against you, as appropriate.

Please do understand that we do not take this situation or your actions lightly. It is our responsibility to protect the health and welfare of our students, our staff, and our school's environment. I believe that the above steps outlined herein serve that purpose, are consistent with Idaho Law and District Policy.

Should you wish to address this matter further, please feel free to contact the Board's Clerk to schedule a meeting to take place with the Caldwell School District Board of Trustees.