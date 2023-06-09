Caldwell residents to have final say on fire district updates, expansion

City councilmembers voted to add a bond to the Nov. 7 ballot, which would add a fire station and renovate another.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL, Idaho — In two months, Caldwell residents will decide whether to add a fire station and upgrade another.

This comes after city councilmembers voted to add a bond to the Nov. 7 ballot on Tuesday night. Caldwell Fire Chief Richard Frawley said the idea first came up about a year ago.

"Our goal objective is to increase our resources, increase our footprint as a fire department in our community so we can better serve [people] throughout Caldwell," Frawley said.

If passed, money from the bond would go toward adding fire station along Karcher Road and Lake Avenue. Frawley said someone previously donated the land.

The department's call volume has increased 31% over the last four years. He said the area keeps growing, and a new station would cut down response times.

Frawley said Caldwell would likely not be the only city to benefit from the new station. They want Nampa's Fire Protection District to use it, too.

The bond would also rebuild and expand Station 1, which was built in the 1960s.

"We've reached capacity at this station," Frawley said. "We currently do not have additional space or room for the resources that we have here."

Frawley said the department wants to add an additional squad apparatus, which they use for medical calls. They also want to improve the training facilities and some of the administrative areas.

The laundry room and storage place for equipment are not up to standard, either. He said they would also like to make it so drivers can pull straight through the station and not back in.

Necessary safety upgrades, like moving the air compressor so firefighters are breathing cleaner air, would also be addressed with bond money, he said.

The city said the projects would cost around $17 million. Taxpayers would pay $13.92 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for 20 years.

In a statement, Kirk Carpenter, Nampa Fire Protection District chief, said he supports Caldwell Fire's "pursuit of a bond for the needed improvements to their station and a future station."

Both departments work closely with one another. Carpenter said, "the Nampa Fire Protection District is prepared to discuss and plan the amazing opportunities a joint fire station would provide to our communities."

Carpenter said Nampa Fire would likely pay for its share of the new station through impact fees. The bond needs a 66.67% supermajority to pass.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.