Caldwell Pool to be restored this fall

The project will begin with repairing the current pool and building a new mechanical room in the fall with the goal of reopening the pool in 2024.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell City Council has authorized the restoration of the Caldwell Pool.

The project will begin with repairing the current pool and building a new mechanical room in the fall with the goal of reopening the pool in 2024, a City of Caldwell news release said.

The pool closed in 2021 when an inspection found an electrical problem and a leak at the end of the pool. The funds for fixing the pool were budgeted, but the construction costs ended up being too high.

In July, the city began accepting bids for the restoration, and a bid from Beniton Construction was accepted by the council on Aug. 15.





Watch more Local News: