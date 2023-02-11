Woman hospitalized after car crashes into Caldwell house

CALDWELL, Idaho — A woman was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise with severe injuries Saturday after her vehicle crashed into a home in Caldwell.
According to the Caldwell Police Department, the woman was driving "at a high rate of speed" as she turned onto Miller Road from Ida Red Avenue. The driver lost control of the car and hit the home.
A Caldwell Police spokesperson told KTVB the car hit a nearby fence after colliding with the home.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Saturday. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt.
“This could have been a lot worse and thankfully this did not end with a tragedy. Buckle up, slow down, and arrive alive,” Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said.
