Woman hospitalized after car crashes into Caldwell house

A woman was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise with severe injuries Saturday after her vehicle crashed into a home, then hit a fence in Caldwell.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A woman was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise with severe injuries Saturday after her vehicle crashed into a home in Caldwell.

According to the Caldwell Police Department, the woman was driving "at a high rate of speed" as she turned onto Miller Road from Ida Red Avenue. The driver lost control of the car and hit the home.

A Caldwell Police spokesperson told KTVB the car hit a nearby fence after colliding with the home.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Saturday. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

“This could have been a lot worse and thankfully this did not end with a tragedy. Buckle up, slow down, and arrive alive,” Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said.

Watch more Local News: