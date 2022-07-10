Caldwell Police searching for two teens, may be in danger

Police are looking for two 15-year-olds: Autumn and William, AKA Billy. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 208-454-7531.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two teenagers that are believed to be in danger.

15-year-old Autumn was last seen on Sept. 29, wearing a black t-shirt, black flannel pants and was carrying a gray bag. She has brown hair and eyes and is described as being about 5'3" and 125 pounds.

Police believe she could be with the other missing teen, 15-year-old William (AKA Billy). He was last seen wearing pajamas on Sept. 30, or Oct. 1, between 11:00 p.m.- 2:00 a.m. He has brown hair and green eyes, is about 5'7" and weighs 125 pounds; he also has a brown birthmark on his right inner knee and thigh, and a recently carved "J" on his left shoulder.

Police are not sure if the teens are traveling by foot or car, but those with information about the teen's whereabouts are asked to call 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

