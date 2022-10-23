Caldwell Officer hit by drunk driving suspect

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated and was released hours later. CPD said he is expected to make a full recovery and return to work soon.

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was hit by a drunk driver and sent to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, the officer was traveling west on Chicago Street and while passing through the intersection by Kimball Ave, his patrol car was struck by a vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department (CPD).

The other vehicle, a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup, struck the patrol car on the left side at a high rate of speed, with enough force to push the car into the front yard of a residence. The driver of the pickup was 20-year-old Kenen Hernandez Martinez.

Idaho State Police (ISP) were asked to respond to the accident to investigate by the on-duty CPD supervisor. ISP arrested Hernandez Martinez for DUI, open container, and failure to purchase a driver's license.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated and was released hours later. CPD said he is expected to make a full recovery and return to work soon.

No other injuries were reported, but police reiterated the importance of always wearing a seatbelt and not driving while under the influence.

