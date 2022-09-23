Caldwell Police investigating two reports of possible child enticement

Both calls came less than two hours apart Thursday night, according to Caldwell Police.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Parents across the country often warn their kids about strangers approaching them. That happened Thursday night in Caldwell, twice.

Caldwell PD was dispatched to two reports of possible child enticement on Thursday night, the police said in a news release.

The first call came in from Mallard Park. Cailtin Kearsley was there with her three sons for a football practice. Her 5 and 8-year-old boys left to go to the bathroom together.

"They know they do not go anywhere alone," Kearsley said. "They are always paired up with each other or myself. Because I could see where they were at, they went to the bathroom. After a few minutes, I was like 'okay, there's something up, they're usually back by now.'"

Kearsley went to find them and saw they were coming back from a gazebo area at the park. Earlier, she had seen two men in the gazebo and thought nothing of it.

"I noticed they were there, and didn't pay huge attention to them," Kearsley said. "They just looked like everybody else."

When Kearsley went to her boys, they said a stranger approached them. But they walked away. Kearsley looked for the men, but they had left in a vehicle.

"Being from Idaho, I use my second amendment and I carry," Kearsley said. "I think that kind of freaked them out a little bit and they took off."

Caldwell police are looking for the two men.

The first man is described as having dark hair, a mustache, being in his 20's about 5'9" tall, and skinny.

The second man is described as having dark hair, being in his 20's, about 5'9" tall, and skinny. Both men were wearing black clothes.

Less than two hours after the first call, police got another record about possible child enticement on the 1300 block of E Ash street.

A mother reported that a man in a black car stopped and asked her son if he wanted candy. After the child said no, the man drove off.

Kearsley has advice for parents,

"Honestly, just know where your kids are," Kearsley said. "Be vigilant and teach them stranger danger, even if it's the smallest thing. I'm an Idaho kid, grew up, raised, born. I remember when we'd go outside and play at dark. There was never really this huge concern with random strangers saying hi or anything. But it's a different world, unfortunately. It's not always the best, just make sure you know what's going on around you. Be hyperaware of where your kids are and who they're with."

Caldwell Police are asking anyone who saw either of the incidents, or may have footage of the subjects, to contact them.

