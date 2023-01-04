Caldwell Police remind public of stranger danger, following possible child enticement incident

The driver was described as a man wearing a black facemask covering over his entire face, with a white long-sleeve shirt and gloves.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is investigating a possible case of child enticement that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:55 p.m., a child was walking near his residence in the 1700 block of Arthur Street when, according to police, a man in a newer, black four-door sedan stopped to talk to him. The child said when he got closer, the man in the car asked if he wanted candy, which prompted the child to run into his house and call for a parent.

The driver was described as a man wearing a black facemask covering over his entire face, with a white long-sleeve shirt and gloves. He was also the only person in the vehicle at the time.

CPD is investigating the incident and asks anyone with pertinent information to contact them by calling 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

The department also stated the importance of speaking with children about the dangers of strangers and what to do if they are ever approached.

This afternoon at approximately 12:55 a child was walking in the 1700 block of Arthur Street. The child was in front... Posted by Caldwell Police Department on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Watch more Local News: