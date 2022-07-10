Caldwell Police investigating possible case of child enticement

A 9-year-old boy got off the school bus near his home; as he was walking, two men approached him in a small red car and offered him pizza, according to police.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is investigating a potential case of child enticement that occurred Thursday night, in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive.

According to police, on Oct. 6, at 6:31 p.m., a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus near his home. As he was walking, two men approached him in a small red car and offered him pizza if he would get in their vehicle.

The boy ran from the men while they followed him and yelled for him to get into the vehicle. The boy was able to run to a neighbor's house and get safely away from the men.

One of the boy's family members was able to get ahold of a photo of the vehicle from a neighbor. The car has a distinctive chrome rim on the front driver's side and a black rim on the rear driver's side, and is reversed on the passenger side.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a man wearing a black shirt with a heavy build and was wearing a hat or beanie. The passenger was described as a man with a light-colored mustache and was wearing a white shirt. He also had light skin and an average build.

Caldwell Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to please call 208-454-7531, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

Police advise community members to remind their children to never get into cars with a stranger.

