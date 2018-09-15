Caldwell Police are asking for help to locate a 17-year-old girl reported as a runaway Friday night, believed to possibly be in danger.

Patricia Ramirez was last seen just before 7 p.m. Friday by family members in the area of 4th Avenue and Paynter Avenue. Police say she could be with a man known only as "Kevin."

The Caldwell Police Department says she has non-life-threatening medical conditions, and may be wanting to cause harm to herself.

Patricia was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants. She is 5-feet-7 and 127 pounds, and has a scar above her right eye.

If you see Patricia or have any information on her current location, the Caldwell Police Dept. asks you to call police at 208-455-3115, Corporal Eldridge at 208-455-4606, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

