Caldwell SWAT make arrest in weekend road rage case

Caldwell police have arrested a man accused of a shooting connected to a road rage incident that happened on August 20.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man was arrested Tuesday night for a road rage incident involving gunfire that occurred on Sunday, August 20.

At approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, Caldwell Police SWAT and detectives arrested Arren Hunter Trujillo, 25, on charges relating to a road rage incident where the victim's vehicle was shot at multiple times. Trujillo was arrested at his home without incident or force, according to Caldwell Police Department (CPD).

"Justice will be served. Our detective personnel have been working around the clock to solve this blatant act of violence on human life. Mr. Trujillo's alleged actions dangerously placed an innocent family in harm's way when he emptied the magazine of his pistol by firing dozens of rounds at their vehicle as they drove away from him in an attempt to seek refuge from his terror," said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

In the original news release detailing the events on August 20, CPD said that just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Karcher Road and Florida Avenue after dispatch received multiple calls of shots being fired. Officers identified the crime as a road rage incident, in which the suspect fired multiple rounds from a vehicle at the victim's vehicle. The suspect then fled the area at a high rate of speed, according to CPD. No one was struck by any of the bullets fired by the suspect.

Trujillo is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, malicious injury to property, and unlawful discharge of a weapon into an occupied vehicle. The firearm and vehicle believed to be used during the commission of the shooting were also recovered and will be processed by detectives and the Canyon County Crime Lab.

"I want to underscore the exceptional and professional work of our Special Weapon and Tactics team who executed a near-perfect plan to safely apprehend this predator without using any force," Ingram said. "They did so by overwhelming him with tactical excellence and reverence for his safety. I said it on August 20, and I will say it again; if you want to commit a violent crime in Caldwell, we will find you and bring you to justice. I made a promise to our community, and I want to thank you for your trust, patience, and support while we continue to investigate other recent acts of violence that have caused fear in our city."

