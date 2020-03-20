'Caldwell never fails': Community fills up police department's blessing box after post on social media

The police department put a call out on Facebook asking people to help those in need by donating to the blessing box.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police Department put a call out to the community. They asked people to help fill up their blessing box.

The blessing box was created in 2017. This is a place where people in need can get food, hygiene items and other essentials.

The original post on Facebook indicated the supplies were nearly out, and that’s why they were asking for some donation.

The community responded within only a few hours.

“We had members of the community showing up, dropping off items,” Lt. Joey Hoadley said. “We had delivery services dropping off items, we even had a few people call and say they have small children, they don’t want to leave the house, so we even had officers swing by and pick some things up."

The blessing box sits right inside the police department’s building. It's open 24/7 and it's a 'give what you can, take what you need' system.

“It's super cool because Caldwell never fails,” Hoadley said. “When we put something out there and we ask for this community to step up and do something, they always show up in force.”

The box went from only having a few items inside, to being jam packed with all sorts of items. There were canned goods, pasta, diapers, and even toilet paper.

“I was actually there when a lady came through, and she dropped off that off and I was like 'wow this is like leaving gold in there man,' I was tempted to grab a roll myself,” Hoadley said with a laugh.

The department took to Facebook again, this time to thank the community for stepping up and helping those in need.

“Within just a few hours, it was so full we could barely close the door. (Yes…a kind soul even left some toilet paper in there) You are AWESOME Caldwell,” the post read.

If someone interested in donating to the blessing box. The department asks them to bring items like canned goods, dry food like pasta, hygiene items like toilet paper or diapers or other items for babies.

The blessing box being filled up will address a need in the community, but Hoadley says that need won’t go away.