CALDWELL, Idaho — One man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck Monday morning.

The wreck happened at 6:21 a.m. on State Highway 19 west of Caldwell.

According to Idaho State Police, 55-year-old Kenneth Olsen of Caldwell was riding west on the highway on a Honda motorcycle when the crash happened. Another driver, identified as 58-year-old Medardo Rios of Nampa pulled out of Simplot in a Ford Ranger pickup.

Rios was trying to cross State Highway 19 when he struck Olsen's motorcycle. The impact threw Olsen from his vehicle, and he died from his injuries at the scene.

Olsen was wearing a helmet when he was struck, police say. The highway was completely blocked for two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

