Motorcycle rider killed in crash with car in Caldwell

Police said a 44-year-old Caldwell man riding a motorcycle died Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop at a stop sign.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 44-year-old Caldwell man was killed Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a motorcycle in Canyon County, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on East Ustick Road when he was hit by a Subaru Impreza that did not stop at a stop sign. The Subaru, driven by a 33-year-old man from Caldwell, was traveling northbound on South Montana Avenue.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Ustick Road. According to ISP, the 44-year-old driving the Kawasaki motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.

Wednesday's crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.