CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on the I-84, west of Caldwell after a man lost control of his car and overturned it.

50-year-old Ezequiel Rodriguez of Caldwell was driving eastbound on the I-84 when he lost control of his 200 GMC Sonoma and overcorrected, just before 9 a.m.

His car then went off into the right shoulder and overturned.

He was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Rodriguez was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.