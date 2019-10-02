CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on the I-84, west of Caldwell after a man lost control of his car and overturned it.
50-year-old Ezequiel Rodriguez of Caldwell was driving eastbound on the I-84 when he lost control of his 200 GMC Sonoma and overcorrected, just before 9 a.m.
His car then went off into the right shoulder and overturned.
He was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Rodriguez was wearing a seatbelt.
Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.