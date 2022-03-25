Caldwell man killed in crash in eastern Idaho

Idaho State Police say the driver who died ran into the back of a pickup, and wasn't wearing a seat belt.

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Caldwell died Thursday night in a crash in Butte County, Idaho State Police reported Friday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was 39 years old. ISP said he was driving a Chevrolet Malibu, following a Ford pickup driven by a 70-year-old man from Arco. Both were heading west on US 20-26 just west of Butte City when ISP said the Chevrolet drove into the rear of the Ford.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene. ISP said he was not wearing a seat belt.

A ground ambulance crew took the driver of the Ford to a nearby hospital.

ISP said the highway was blocked for about five hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

ISP continues to investigate the crash.

