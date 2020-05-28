Caldwell man dies in North Idaho wreck

Police say the man's vehicle went off the road and struck several trees.

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A man from Caldwell was killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Idaho Wednesday evening.

The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. near Spirit Lake.

According to Idaho State Police, 56-year-old Johnnie Longest II of Caldwell was driving south on Spirit Lake Cutoff when his vehicle veered off the road.

The vehicle crashed into a group of trees off the road. Longest, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.