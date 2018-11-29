CALDWELL — The Idaho Transportation Department says wait times are getting better at the Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state following a software update over the summer that caused major issues. However, it appears another issue has surfaced.

"It's my ID with my signature, my birth date, everything... with another guy's picture," said Michael Chapman, who lives in Caldwell.

The 31-year-old says the mistake is keeping him from being employed after being released from prison earlier this month for non-violent crimes.

"I got out and started putting my life together the right way," Chapman said.

He needs a new Social Security card to start his job, though, and has to have a valid driver's license to get one.

"This is exceedingly rare," ITD spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzales said. "What it is, is an occurrence at the counter so if a citizen comes in to get a new license their photo is taken. Then that person leaves and the next person in line comes up to the counter. However, if that transaction wasn't completed from the person who was ahead in line there could be that issue where that photo now appears on the license of the person who was behind them in line."

That means the picture on Chapman's driver's license probably belongs to the man who was in front of him at the DMV in Caldwell.

"Today (Wednesday) I took the ID back and I have to go through the whole process again," Chapman said.

It's a waiting game he says he doesn't have time for in his quest of trying to get his life back on track.

"I'm doing everything I can," Chapman said. "Do everything the right way and not go back to being an idiot and doing bad things."

Gonzales says this is the only case she knows of the wrong person being put on someone's driver's license. However, one KTVB viewer says her son received an old photo on his new driver's license and the name was also wrong.

Gonzales says technology safeguards have been put in place. She says the safeguards include making sure transactions don't overlap.

