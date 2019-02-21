CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man was killed Thursday morning when the SUV he was driving overturned on Interstate 84.

The crash happened at 9:23 a.m. between the Sand Hollow and Black Canyon exits.

Kenneth Adams, 63, was headed east in a Ford Explorer when he lost control, sliding across the median and into oncoming lanes. His SUV rolled, coming to a stop off the right shoulder.

Adams died at the scene. His passenger, 58-year-old Deborah Adams, was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Both occupants were wearing a seatbelt when the wreck happened, according to Idaho State Police.

Roads across the Treasure Valley were icy Thursday morning. Police have not said if the weather or road conditions played a role in the crash.

One of the westbound lanes was blocked for about two hours while police investigated.