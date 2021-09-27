x
Caldwell man dies in motorcycle crash near Melba

State police say Randy Kimble lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
File image of an Idaho State Police patrol car.

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell man died after crashing his motorcycle on State Highway 45 near Melba Saturday evening.

The Canyon County Coroner's Office identified the crash victim as 60-year-old Randy Kimble. He died from blunt force injuries.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Kimble was northbound on Highway 45 on a Honda VT1300 motorcycle when he lost control of the bike and crashed.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Both lanes of the highway were blocked for around three hours.

