Caldwell man arrested for arson, claims he was taken hostage

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man was charged with arson related to a structure fire that happened on May 31.

According to Caldwell police, Jose De Jesus Garcia, 44, called to report he had been held hostage by several armed men while they set his business on fire, just a couple of hours after the initial call reporting the fire.

Garcia agreed to meet at the Caldwell Police Department to talk with detectives.

After investigating the fire and reviewing information from the interview with Garcia, Caldwell Police arrested and booked Garcia into the Canyon County Jail for intentionally setting the fire.

Around 4:30 a.m. on May 31, the Caldwell Fire Department received a call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing smoke. Once crews responded, they found a structure on fire and immediately began efforts to suppress the fire, according to the fire department.

Through combined efforts of the Caldwell, Nampa and Mid-Star (Middleton and Star) Fire Departments, crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire. Suppression efforts lasted several hours, but the business was not open at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

