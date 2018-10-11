CALDWELL — Idaho's first ice-skating ribbon will open next week.
KTVB got a sneak peek Friday from SKY 7.
The ice ribbon at Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell will open for its first season next Thursday at 4 p.m.
The semi-permanent attraction is just the seventh in the U.S. to incorporate the ice pathway into its design.
This one at Indian Creek is one-tenth of a mile long and travels around the plaza in a winding circle and ending in an ice rink.
Starting November 15, the ice ribbon will be open to the public daily through mid-February -- weather permitting.
Find more about hours, skate rentals and prices on their website.
© 2018 KTVB