CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are still looking for the person that hit a pedestrian in Caldwell early Wednesday morning.

According to ISP, two people were crossing State Highway 19 (Simplot Boulevard) on foot around 1:00 a.m. when a vehicle headed westbound struck of them.

The victim was taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. The second person was unharmed.

Police are looking for a Kia or Hyundai passenger car with a broken headlight on the passenger side. The color of the car is still unknown.

ISP is asking anyone with information on the accident to call their dispatch line, 208-846-7550.