Caldwell High School students sent home early after water issue

Caldwell High School students were released early on Tuesday after city work on a water meter left the school without water.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Students were released from Caldwell High School at 12 p.m. Tuesday after work on a water meter left the school without water, the Caldwell School District said.

According to the district, the City of Caldwell's work on the meter resulted in an "unexpected disruption." The city is in the process of resolving the issue Tuesday afternoon.

Caldwell High School students were released after "B lunch," and buses arrived to the school at noon. The school district said parents can pick up their students.

The Caldwell High School Expo is still scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Athletic practices and after-school activities will also continue as planned.

