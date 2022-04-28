Caldwell Fire Department receives new ladder truck

Caldwell Fire's 1991 ladder truck is in service currently, leading the city to purchase the new engine from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 in Washington.

CALDWELL, Idaho — To meet the demands of its growing community, the City of Caldwell purchased a 2021 Pierce Ladder Truck to replace the Caldwell Fire Department's 31-year-old engine.

The Caldwell Fire fleet's 1991 ladder truck is in service currently, leading the city to purchase the new engine from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 in neighboring Washington.

In a news release Thursday, city officials said the old truck is unable to meet the needs of Caldwell's growing population. The 2021 ladder truck includes modern safety features and a water delivery system allowing for three times more water than the 31-year-old truck.

The new engine's platform provides space for multiple firefighters to be secured and lifted in the air. Caldwell Fire's previous ladder truck only allowed one firefighter on its platform at a time.

On top of platform space, the new engine also stores more breathing air, which determines the length of time a firefighter works in dangerous conditions.

"Overall this apparatus allows Caldwell Fire greater safety and mobility when operating suppression efforts of structure fires," the City of Caldwell said.

The Caldwell Fire Department (CFD) is already learning about its new ladder truck, training employees on its use and equipment. CFD will change the lettering of the new truck and outfit it with the proper communication and fire gear.

Caldwell Fire welcomed the truck into town earlier this week. The 2021 engine will be parked in front of the Caldwell Police Department at 5:30 p.m. on May 2, prior to Caldwell City Council's workshop at 6 p.m.

The department said it appreciates Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner for obtaining the new truck from Washington and listening to the needs of the Caldwell Fire Department.

