Man arrested for arson in connection to Caldwell building fire

CALDWELL, Idaho — A person has been arrested on arson charges in connection to a fire at a three-story residential building Sunday afternoon, according to the Caldwell Fire Department (CFD).

The name and information of the suspect are being withheld while the investigation is ongoing, according to CPD. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail.

Caldwell Police officers were the first to arrive and were told there were tenants still inside. While the four police officers began evacuating residents from the smoke-filled building, Caldwell Fire arrived on the scene and helped complete the evacuation.

"Teamwork made the evacuation of this building successful, I can't say enough about the outstanding teamwork, bravery, courage and leadership that everyone displayed today", said Richard Frawley, Caldwell Fire Chief.

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries stemming from the building fire.

The building, located at Chicago and Kimball streets, was a home that had been converted into apartments; it is also one of the oldest in Caldwell, according to CFD. The unit where the fire originated was heavily damaged and the other units in the building also sustained significant damage.

CFD responded with three engines and a brush rig, and was assisted by Middleton/Star and Nampa Fire Departments that brought additional resources.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

