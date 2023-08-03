Caldwell Fire Department receives $1.7M from FEMA for additional firefighters

Caldwell City Council unanimously approves over $1.7 million for Caldwell Fire Department.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell City Council will use a federal grant award for Caldwell Fire Department (CFD) to fund the creation and implementation of six firefighter positions.

On Tuesday evening, city council unanimously approved to move forward with a grant from the Federal Office of Emergency Services (FEMA SAFER) in the amount of $1,745,628.00.

The federal funds for use will be given to the department for the additional staff, as well as to supplement the new equipment acquired by the department, such as a new ladder truck.

According to Caldwell Fire, the department operates some of the busiest engines in the area, receiving over 7,000 calls for service annually and an average of over 200 structure fires each year.

"Call volume is continuing to rise with rapid population growth," said CFD in a statement. "These firefighters will aid in allowing CFD to serve the growing calls for service in our community."

"We are thankful for the acceptance of our grant application by the SAFER program. The support of Mayor Wagoner and our City Councilmembers in approving this grant will ensure safety for our community," said CFD.

Caldwell Fire Chief Rich Frawley said, "the hard work of the Caldwell Firefighters in moving the organization to this point is a testament to their dedication and service."

"These firefighters will help staff our new ladder truck and add essential services to emergency response in Canyon County," said Frawley.

