Caldwell issues boil advisory for drinking water in several neighborhoods

Loss of water pressure in the mainlines Monday night created the potential for unsafe drinking water, city officials said.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Tap water in several subdivisions must be boiled before drinking, the City of Caldwell Water Department said in a notice issued Monday night, following a loss of water pressure in mainlines serving the neighborhoods, which are located between Florida and Indiana avenues from Beech Street to Ustick Road.

These are the areas under the boil advisory:

Fairoaks

Stonecreek

Mariah Court

Woodbury Estates

Beechwood

Ison Court

Michala Court

Starlight Park

Starlight Manor

Green Acres Subdivisions

Caldwell YMCA

As a precaution, boil tap water for three minutes before drinking or use bottled water until the City sends notice confirming that the water is again safe to drink.

According to the Caldwell Water Department, city crews closed water valves Monday as part of a scheduled outage. However, additional valves were unexpectedly found to be closed so that the planned valve closures led to a loss of water pressure in the mainlines supplying the areas listed earlier in this article. The pressure loss was discovered and resolved over a period of about two hours.

While water is back on, the issue raises a health concern because a mainline pressure drop has the potential to create an unsafe drinking water condition. Low pressures pose the risk of drawing in bacteria or other contaminants from household water-supply plumbing or other connected water-system elements through backflow.

The City of Caldwell maintains a chlorine disinfection residual intended to protect drinking water safety if intrusion of potentially contaminated water by backflow occurs.

Mainlines are being flushed at fire hydrants. Also, water samples have been taken to validate drinking water safety.

"We will inform you when sample results verify that your tap water is again safe to drink," the water department said in a City of Caldwell social media post.

The city will update people on the situation through its Facebook page and the city website.

For more information, call City of Caldwell Water Department Superintendent Terry Martin at 208-455-4793.

