CALDWELL, Idaho — A water breach flooded part of a pedestrian underpass in downtown Caldwell that is being constructed as part of the project to replace 10th Avenue bridge.

The breach happened Monday morning, and Caldwell's city engineer, Robb MacDonald, said the flooding was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon. Water from Indian Creek that was being redirected from the construction breached a bank and caused the flood, he said. No buildings were damaged.

The pedestrian underpass is part of a larger project to replace the 10th Avenue bridge in downtown Caldwell.

"It was an old structure and it needed to be replaced," MacDonald said.

MacDonald said city officials requested a pedestrian underpass be built along with the project to improve connectivity to the rest of downtown Caldwell.

MacDonald was not sure how the flooding will impact the timeline of the construction. He said city officials are still working out details with the contractor. He said he doesn't believe the flooding will add cost for the city, as it's the contractor's responsibility to handle the issue.

