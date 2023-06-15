Caldwell construction to begin on Ustick Road/Cleveland Boulevard

The City of Caldwell has scheduled its months-long road widening project for Ustick Road.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Expect some detours in Caldwell this summer as the city works on its project to widen Ustick Road.

The City of Caldwell said drivers can expect major delays at the intersection of Ustick Road and Cleveland Boulevard on Monday, June 19 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., while night crews shift traffic to newly paved lanes in preparation of the widening project.

In addition to the Ustick/Cleveland project, crews will begin construction on a roundabout at the intersection of Ustick Road and Middleton Road on Tuesday, June 20. Drivers can anticipate closures at this intersection to last until early November.

Access to driveways may be temporarily limited. The city said that a detour route will be in place for commuters and that local businesses near the intersections will remain open during construction.

"As important as it is to keep up with the growth in our city, we know construction can be difficult for local businesses," said Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner.

"I want members of our community to know that access to these businesses will remain open during construction. The continued support of the community is invaluable to these businesses and their employees," Wagoner continued.

The Ustick Road/Cleveland Boulevard project includes:

Widening Ustick Road to five lanes with sidewalk and bicycle lanes between I-84 and Lake Avenue. Adding new right-turn lanes and improving left-turn lanes at the Ustick Road/Cleveland Boulevard intersection. Adding a new traffic signal at the intersection.

For the latest construction information call (208) 377-9688 or go to the City of Caldwell website here.

