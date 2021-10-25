Caldwell city buildings to reopen on Nov. 1

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell city buildings will reopen to the public on Monday, Nov. 1 after being closed for nearly two months, according to a release from city officials. The decision was made after consulting Southwest District Health, the public health district for Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties.
City buildings closed to the public on Sept. 27 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state and the city, but services were still available during the closure.
The following buildings will open to the public on Nov. 1:
- Caldwell City Hall
- Caldwell Airport
- Caldwell Public Library
- Caldwell Fire Dept.
- Caldwell Event Center offices
- Caldwell Parks and Recreation
- Planning and Zoning
- Building
- Engineering
- Water
- Waste Water Treatment
- Cemetery
- Street Department offices
The city library will also open for browsing, but services and restrictions will be in place. Curbside pickup will remain an option and will be available until 30 minutes before closing each day. Contactless delivery will also be an option for those who are unable to come to the library.
Computer use at the library will be available by appointment only.
For more information, click here.
