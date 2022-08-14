Caldwell barbershops offer free haircuts to kids ahead of first day of school

In addition to the free haircuts, the Caldwell barbers also handed out free school supplies to those in need.

CALDWELL, Idaho — As Caldwell School District students prepare for the first day of school Monday, area barbers and hair stylists have joined together to help take a load off some of the stresses when it comes to the new year.

The fifth annual, "Fresh Fades 4 Good Grades" was put on by Caldwell's Straight Edge Barbershop and Uppercuts Barbershop Sunday. Local barbers took their hair and grooming supplies and chairs from their shops and brought them to Caldwell schools to offer school-aged children free haircuts.

Caldwell School District Social Worker Mekayla Bishop said it is fantastic to see local community members create events that help students and families. Having a good haircut can make a world of difference in a child's confidence heading into the first day of school.

"I think that how we feel about ourselves attributes a lot into how we act and perform," Bishop said. "I know that it's easier to be outgoing in those social settings and to want to be at school with your peers when you feel good about how you look."

Giving back to his community is something Sergio Garcia has had a desire to do for a long time. He asked what better way can he give back than by using his services and talents.

"Sometimes it just gets pretty busy at all the barber shops that some of the kids can't make it in," Garcia said. "Sometimes not everybody can afford school supplies, haircuts, school clothes or anything like that. I'm sure a lot of us had been in those positions before."

It is not just barbers and hair stylists who have gotten involved to make sure Treasure Valley students are prepared for their first day of class. Garcia said after he and other organizers posted call-outs on social media asking for donations they were able to collect dozens of backpacks and school supplies to hand out to students in need.

"It makes me really glad to be in a place where we have residents of our community who are thinking about others who don't have as much as they do and who are lacking in certain areas," Bishop said.

Crowds of families filled the cafeteria at Canyon Springs High School, where a local DJ played music and games with kids while they waited for their haircut. Twelve barbers donated their time and services Sunday.

Even though this is Garcia's fifth time helping out with this event, he said he does feel out of his element while getting ready for the day's big events because it's not the same space he is used to working out of. However, seeing the smiles and confidence from students getting and leaving the barber chairs makes all those worries fade away quickly.

"To see that positivity going on, especially in our community here, in our own backyard, it's just really important," Garcia said. "It means a lot to us and just to be a part of that. It's nice."

Uppercuts Barbershop hosted the same event at Elevate Academy in Caldwell on Sunday as well.

Watch more Local News: