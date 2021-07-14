Caldwell asks residents to conserve water

Irrigation pump stations serving urban citizens are delivering 90% of the typical amount of water.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The city of Caldwell is asking residents to conserve water due to dry conditions across the Treasure Valley.

Pioneer Irrigation District delivers water that serves the majority of Caldwell.

“By joining the citizens who are managing the timing of their irrigation water usage, property owners can conserve water needed for crops and even improve their own irrigation experience,” Caldwell Public Works Director Brent Orton said in a news release. “This means finding different times of day to water so that we don’t all water our lawns at the same time.”

Irrigation providers hope conservation efforts will allow the irrigation season to reach September, which is a month shorter than normal, according to the press release.

Irrigation pump stations serving urban citizens are delivering 90% of the typical amount of water. Soon there will be a reduction to 80% to extend the season, the city of Caldwell announced.

The city of Caldwell included these tips to conserve water:

Water lawns on odd/even days (depending on address)

Do not use potable water to irrigate (i.e. hose water)

Reduce shower length time

Only run the dishwasher and washing machines when full

Check your toilet, pipes and faucets for leaks